Modi asks people to share ideas for 'Howdy' speech

Ahead of his 'Howdy Modi' appearance in Houston, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked people to share their ideas for his address there on September 22.

"There is great enthusiasm towards the #HowdyModi programme in Houston on 22nd. For my speech that day, I want to hear from you.

"Share your ideas for my address. I would refer to some of them during my remarks. Express your thoughts on the special Open Forum on the NaMo App," Modi said in a tweet.

US President Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance with Prime Minister Modi at the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston on Sunday, the White House has announced.

According to the Texas India Forum, which is organising the rally, 60 lawmakers are expected at the event for which 50,000 people have registered.