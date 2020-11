One of India’s largest digital credit platforms, MobiKwik on Tuesday has launched the MobiKwik Blue American Express Card, a prepaid card for India. MobiKwik claims to be the first non-bank Indian company to become a member of the American Express network and issue cards in India. American Express is an investor in MobiKwik through Amex Ventures, its strategic investment group.

The MobiKwik Blue American Express Card’s avatar is purely digital, keeping the preferences of young Indians in mind and the growing demand for digital payments at online and physical stores. Integrating the card with wallet significantly expands MobiKwik’s universe of merchants allowing MobiKwik users (who have the card) to pay at all American Express merchants in addition to its own merchant network.

Users also get up to Rs 100,000 of their MobiKwik wallet balance mirrored on the MobiKwik Blue American Express Card. To get the card, one needs to download or update the Mobikwik app, signup or login, and finally click on the American Express logo at the top right corner of the home screen.

The card is classy metallic silver with its design consisting of a network embossing and a wallet shaped chip at its heart. Free of cost, the team says, the card is designed to resonate with the mobile-friendly millennial users of MobiKwik, for whom having an American Express branded card has immense aspirational value.

The company had soft-launched the card a month ago to a select set of its users and the venture has already issued 200,000 MobiKwik Blue American Express cards.

Speaking on the announcement, Upasana Taku, co-founder, and COO at MobiKwik said, "The launch of the MobiKwik Blue Card is a milestone in our journey of becoming a full-stack fintech platform, bringing Financial Inclusion to the Indian masses and delivering on the promise of Digital India. The Card provides amazing value to the Indian user in the form of Rs 10,000 in credit limit, 1 percent SuperCash on purchases, and 20 percent savings on Diwali shopping. Strategically, the Card increases MobiKwik’s ubiquity at point of sale and furthers our aspiration to become India’s largest digital credit platform."