Economy Mnuchin says jobless numbers will 'get worse before they get better' — unemployment may have hit 25% Updated : May 11, 2020 09:17 AM IST The real unemployment rate, which includes people who are not looking for work or are underemployed, already stands at 22.8 percent. Mnuchin acknowledged that the jobless rate may be even higher and stand at 25 percent. "The reported numbers are probably going to get worse before they get better," he said.