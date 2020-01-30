MNREGS scheme likely to hit Rs 74,000 crore spending in FY20; Centre concerned on fund utilisation by states
Updated : January 30, 2020 01:31 PM IST
It is expected that FY21 budget allocation for MNREGS could be at least Rs 65,000 crore and another Rs 5,000 to 9,000 crore could be raised through supplementary demand or internal savings from other schemes in FY21.
The Centre plans to push states to utilise MNREGS funds in the 60:40 ratio for wage and material cost to realise the target of creating long-lasting assets.
