Economy MNREGS last hope for returning migrants, but demand for jobs far outpaces supply Updated : June 17, 2020 09:14 PM IST States have gone on an overdrive to make new job cards for families which had been left out earlier. While the money flow from centre has improved and payment cycles have improved vis-à-vis last fiscal, the budgets may not last long