COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impact has been bothering many but now, formally, for the first time, India’s premier statistics research institute -- the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) -- has suggested before a parliamentary panel that the distress among urban poor is deep and thus there is a need for government assistance for these people on the lines of MNREGA.

In a detailed presentation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home, the ISI said that government assistance will be needed to overcome this impact, highly placed sources told CNBC-TV18.

ISI’s this particular suggestion is based on a survey that the institute did, sources added. According to the survey findings, “85 percent urban & rural households experienced some decline in income.”

When it comes to the impact on the agriculture sector, the survey, said that, “97 percent continued with cultivation but curtailed hiring. 25 percent didn't hire at all for cultivation, 22 percent hired less than what they needed for cultivation.”

Secondly, assessing the impact on salaried class, the survey says that, “65 percent private sector employees are not well protected. 35 percent private sector employees did not receive any salary and 35 percent private sector employees received reduced income.”

The survey findings are even more catastrophic when it comes to assessing the impact on small businesses. According to the survey, “63 percent Small business owners closed their businesses. 61 percent small business owners who typically hired workers didn't retain any workers.”

The survey goes on to even add that the small business owners who didn't close, among those only 37 percent paid partial salaries and 39 percent could not pay any salaries.

Thus, based on these findings, ISI has suggested to the parliamentary panel that there is a need for government assistance for urban poor on the lines of MNREGA, sources added.

The survey also said that a “full economic recovery will be long drawn and cannot come in short run,” sources added. Also, the daily wage workers, casual workers and the disadvantaged social groups are the worst affected due to lack of education and employment.”