The online recruitment drive of the Maharashtra government for skilled and unskilled workers begins today. The online job fair will be held till July 12 in two phases -- July 6 to July 8 and July 8 to July 12.

Through the job fair, the government is looking to hire workers for projects by contractors of MMRDA. The job fair, held by the skill development and entrepreneurship department, is aimed at filling up around 17,000 posts. 2,923 posts will be filled initially.

The fair has been organized on www.rojgar.mahaswayam.gov.in and once can apply for the job simply by visiting the website, registering on it, and filling up the necessary details with the choice of area.

The vacancies available are for bricklayers, carpenters, fitters (steel-fixing), fitters (bar-bending and fixing), welders, electricians, wiremen among others.

If one wishes to apply and work under a particular contractor, he or she needs to contact the following numbers: