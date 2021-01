A minor blast was reported near Israel Embassy at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the national capital on Friday.

"No one was injured in the incident," Delhi police officials said.

"A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 pm near APJ Abdul Kalam road near Jindal house. No damage to property witnessed except to window panels of 3 vehicles. Initial impressions suggest mischievous attempt to create a sensation," officials added.

(With inputs from ANI)