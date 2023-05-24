English
Minister says India auctioned over 150 mine blocks in 1.5 years, to achieve 500 target by 2025

Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has told CNBC TV18 that over 150 blocks have been auctioned in the past 1.5 years, and the Mines Ministry is aiming to auction 500 mines by 2025, which will include rare earth elements (REEs) and precious minerals.

Joshi said that Lithium exploration is at a very initial stage at G3 level as of now, and the government has asked for G2 level auctions to be conducted, even as the auction process is underway for reports by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) handed over to states.
For the field season 2023-24, GSI has taken up 53 projects on exploration of REEs across various states, 196 projects on metallic minerals and 76 projects on non-metallic minerals. On the REEs discovered by the GSI, he said that 87 mines are already working and exploration has been fast-tracked.
X