Millennials have unconventional life goals; life insurance top investment choice, shows survey

Life insurance is the most preferred investment option for Indian millennials to meet their life goals, even as unconventional life goals such as health, fitness, travel and life enrichment are becoming popular, a survey on life goals preparedness revealed on June 24.

The survey was conducted by Mumbai-based consultancy firm Kantar IMRB and commissioned by Bajaj Allianz Life to understand life goals preparedness among Indians. The survey reported that life insurance topped the list as the most preferred investment option for 60 per cent of millennials. Surprisingly, the study also revealed a number of unexpected observations about the changing life goals among Indians, with many of them aspiring for overseas travel and physical fitness.

Here are a few observations from the study:

-- Comfortable retirement is becoming a priority with two out of five participants saying that it is a life goal. In metros, this number is significantly higher where one in two participants want to retire comfortably.

-- One in three millennials believes that staying physically and mentally fit is a priority.

-- 10 percent of the participants want to start something new or pursue a parallel career as the spirit of entrepreneurship is on the rise among millennials.

-- A quarter of the respondents want to travel more, especially overseas and to exotic locations.

-- 20 percent of millennials possess a desire to give back to the society through philanthropy.

-- Half of the participants want a better work-life balance.

-- Women are more inclined towards health, travel, and philanthropy as compared to men.

However, despite these lofty dreams, millennials are apprehensive as 38 percent of the survey respondents noted that they are unsure of achieving their targets. Lack of financial planning was cited as a key reason behind their apprehension.

In addition to these unconventional goals, more traditional aspirations such as financing children’s higher education as well as buying a home still remain priorities among Indians, the survey reported.

The survey was conducted across 13 metro cities, tier-I and emerging tier-II cities.