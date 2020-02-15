Economy Military exhibitions beyond exhibitionism Updated : February 15, 2020 09:11 AM IST DEFEXPO 2020 marks a new phase of pragmatic direction for the Indian armed forces as well as military-industrial eco-system. Not-so-impressive Indian military capital budget leaves little for fresh acquisitions, which may disappoint big suppliers. Military and dual-use industrial eco-system in India is still in search of a direction, so is the nascent start-up domain that is critically dependent on state support.