Economy Microsoft, NSDC collaborate to empower 1 lakh women in India with digital skills Updated : October 28, 2020 01:09 PM IST These live training sessions will be delivered online through the Microsoft Community Training (MCT) platform. The MCT platform will also allow the trainees to access rich content already available on MCT as well as provide a forum to engage with peers.