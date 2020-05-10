Business MHA issues fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing units post-lockdown after Vizag tragedy Updated : May 10, 2020 11:15 AM IST The move comes after government took detailed analysis of the recent Vizag gas leak incident. NDMA has now issued a set of generic guidelines followed by specific guidelines for storage of products, raw material, for workers and for manufacturing processes. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365