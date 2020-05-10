  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

MHA issues fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing units post-lockdown after Vizag tragedy

Updated : May 10, 2020 11:15 AM IST

The move comes after government took detailed analysis of the recent Vizag gas leak incident.
NDMA has now issued a set of generic guidelines followed by specific guidelines for storage of products, raw material, for workers and for manufacturing processes.
MHA issues fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing units post-lockdown after Vizag tragedy

You May Also Like

Over 1 lakh migrants to return to UP on 114 trains by Saturday night: Official

Over 1 lakh migrants to return to UP on 114 trains by Saturday night: Official

Hyundai restarts production at Chennai plant, rolls out 200 cars on day 1

Hyundai restarts production at Chennai plant, rolls out 200 cars on day 1

Amid sharp coronavirus spread, US may give Green Cards to 40,000 foreign nurses, doctors

Amid sharp coronavirus spread, US may give Green Cards to 40,000 foreign nurses, doctors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement