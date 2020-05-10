MHA issues fresh guidelines on restarting manufacturing units post-lockdown after Vizag tragedy

In a fresh note to states and union territories, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), under the aegis of Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued fresh guidelines for re-starting manufacturing industries post-lockdown.

The move comes after government took detailed analysis of the recent Vizag gas leak incident.

NDMA has now issued a set of generic guidelines followed by specific guidelines for storage of products, raw material, for workers and for manufacturing processes.

Among its guidelines, NDMA has asked state governments and industries “consider the first week as the trial or test run period”, when restarting a unit. Both states and industries should ensure all safety protocols are followed first and industries should not try to achieve high production targets in the first week itself.

NDMA member secretary GVV Sarma in a May 9 letter requested field functionaries to ensure strict compliance of standard operating procedures for safe re-starting of industries during and after COVID-19 lockdown. He added: “Responsible officers of the district shall ensure the industrial on-site disaster management plans are also in place.”

Guiding the state governments to look into the preparedness to help in resuming industrial activity, NDMA's Sarma says, "State governments shall ensure off-site disaster management plan of Major Accidental Hazard (MAH) units are up to date."

The move comes on the back of recent NDMA observation that “due to several weeks of lockdown some operators might not have followed the established SOP. Some manufacturing facilities, pipelines, valves, etc. may have residual chemicals, which may pose risk.”

Even storage facilities may pose risk with hazardous chemicals and flammable materials, NDMA noted.

The fresh guidelines of National Disaster Management Authority draw it's guiding instructions from the document "On Chemical Disasters, 2007, guidelines on Management of Chemical (Terrorism) Disasters, 2009, strengthening of Safety and Security For Transportation of POL Tankers,2010, which are relevant for chemical industries.”

MHA also added that “when heavy machinery and equipment are not maintained periodically, they can become dangerous for the operators/engineers.”

"Combustible liquids, contained gaseous substances, open wires, conveyor belts and automated vehicles make manufacturing facilities a high-risk environment," said MHA.

While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety protocols; and not try to achieve high production targets. To minimise the risk it is important that employees who work on specific equipment are sanitized and made aware of the need to identify abnormalities like strange sounds or smell, exposed wires, vibrations, leaks, smoke, abnormal wobbling, irregular grinding or other potentially hazardous signs which indicate the need for an immediate maintenance or if required shutdown. Especially during the Covid-19 times, ensure all lockout and tag out procedures are in place on a daily basis (not applicable for units running 24 hours). Inspection of all equipment as per the safety protocols during the restart phase. In case the industry has any difficulty in managing crucial backward linkages that may be critical for their safe functioning, they should approach the local district administration for specific assistance. District magistrates may be instructed to ensure that in such instances, the industrial unit may be facilitated to run their end to end operations, in the overall interests of industrial security.

NDMA’s specific guidelines are divided in four sub sections: storage of raw materials, manufacturing process, storage of products and guidelines for workers.

Each sub section lists instructions to ensure optimal safety measures are followed.

The specific guidelines include:

1. Storage of raw material

a. Inspect the storage facilities for any signs of spills, wear and tear during the lockdown.

b. Check for already opened storage vessels/containers/bags/silos for possible oxidation/chemical reaction/ rusting/ rotting etc.

c. HAZMAT Chemicals in the storage need to be checked for chemical stability before using for any processes

d. Ensure ventilation and proper lighting before entering the storage areas

e. Sense for abnormalities like strange sounds or smell, exposed wires, leaks and smoke

f. Check supply pipelines/valves/conveyor belts for any signs of damage/wear & tear

g. Check the storage building for any signs of distress and damage to the roof

2. Manufacturing Processes

a. Carry out a complete SafetyAudit of the entire unit before taking up starting activities

b. Cleaning of pipelines, equipment and discharge lines: Mechanical cleaning followed by air /water flushing and chemical cleaning based on the type of the process equipment

c. Run-in of rotatory equipment under supervision

d. Boilers/ furnaces/ heat exchangers to be checked for lining and signs of wear and tear

e. Check supply pipelines/valves/conveyor belts for any residual material and wear and tear. Also check all the pipelines / valves for obstructions/ pressure levels.

f. Ensure all pressure, temperature gauges are functional

g. Tightness test:Many process units handle combustibles or toxic substances (or both), the leakage of which could result in disaster, damage, or economic loss. To prevent the occurrence of such incidents, it is necessary to confirm that the plant complies with the required tightness before start-up

h. Service test need to be performed for all water, compressed air, and steam piping and equipment with normal operating fluids. The system is first pressurized with operating fluids and then checked for leakage. For air lines, leaks can be found using soap solution. For water and condensate lines, the leakage can be observed visually. Leakage points found during the test are retightened. The test is deemed successful if no foam is observed from soap solution, or if no water or condensate is observed visually.

i. Vacuum hold test: All vacuum systems must be leak tested. Air inside the system is first evacuated to attain the required vacuum. The best way is to start at one end of the section and work through to the other end, checking flanges, valves, fittings, instruments, and other equipment. Each leak is tagged, making it easy for the maintenance team and personnel of the next shift to continue with the work.

j. Trial testing be carried out before the full-fledged production is initiated with full human resources

k. Ensure the arrangement for round-the-clock emergency crews/ professional technical teams provided with MAH and cluster of MAH should have an extended coverage of 200 km to reach transport accident spots for help

3. Storage of products

a. Check the storage facilities / silos for any damage or wear and tear

4. Guidelines for the workers

1. Ensure 24 -hour sanitisation of the factory premises.

b. For accommodation, sanitisation needs to be performed regularly to ensure worker safety and reduce spread of contamination.

2. Entrance health checks

a. Temperature checks of all employees to be done twice a day.

b. Workers showing symptoms should not report to work.

3. Provisions of hand sanitisers and mask to all employers

manufacturing units.

4. COVID 19 health and prevention staff education

a. Education on safety steps to take from entry to exit in the factory

b. Measures to take precautions at personal level

5. Quarantine measures for supply and storage of goods

a. Sterilise boxes and wrapping brought into factory premises

b. Isolate and sanitise finished goods as appropriate

c. Delivery of goods in shifts

6. Physical distancing measures

a. Create physical barriers to ensure the physical distance within the work floor and dining facilities

b. Provide face protection shields along with masks and PPEs.

7. Working in shifts

a. Factories that work 24 hours at full production capacity should consider one hour gap between shifts, except factories/plants requiring continuous operations

b. Managerial and administrative staff should work one shift at 33 per cent capacity as per MHA guidelines; but while deciding which particular person to be included in 33 percent at any given point of time, overriding priority should be given to personnel dealing with safety.

c. Ensure no sharing of tools or workstations to the extent possible. Provide additional sets of tools if needed.

8. Scenario plan on discovering a positive case

a. Factories have to prepare accommodation to isolate workers, if needed

b. HR has to help manage the whole process for individual, all travelling employees also to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine

9. Presence of skilled workers