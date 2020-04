The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has once again written to governments of states and union territories that they allow free movement of trucks across state borders and also movement of workers needed for operation of manufacturing units of essential goods.

The latest directive comes amid signs of shortage of essential commodities in many parts of the country.

The MHA in its letter noted that many states were detaining trucks, not allowing free movement of essential services staff, and not allowing cold storage and warehouses to operate. This had the potential to cause a shortage of essential commodities

In its letter, the MHA has said that inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles with one driver and one additional person should be allowed as long as the driver was carrying a valid driver's license. This was irrespective of the nature of the cargo, essential or otherwise. No further permit or approval would be required.

Also, empty trucks/ goods carriers should be allowed to operate while on way to pick up goods, or returning after completing a delivery. States should not stop empty trucks provided they have valid documents such as driving license and road permit.

Local authorities have been asked to facilitate the moment of truck drivers and cleaners from their place of residence to location of their trucks.

Micro, small, medium enterprises engaged in the manufacture of essential items like wheat flour pulses and edible oils should be allowed to function freely without any hindrances.