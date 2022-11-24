MGNREGA funding: Rural Devt Ministry seeks additional Rs 25000 crore

The Rural Development Ministry has sought an additional outlay of about Rs 25,000 crore for the rural job scheme in the current financial year, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. In the Union Budget for 2022-23, an amount of Rs 73,000 crore was allocated for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Of this amount, a sum of about Rs 54,000 crore has been allocated to the states so far.
This is 25.51 percent less than the revised estimate (RE) for the current financial year. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated Rs 73,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme in last year's Budget too. However, this was later revised to Rs 98,000 crore on account of higher demand for the work.
MGNREGA is aimed at enhancing the livelihood security of households in rural areas of the country by providing at least 100 days of guaranteed wage employment in a financial year to adult members of every family who volunteer to do unskilled manual work. In the first phase, the scheme was implemented in 200 most backward districts with effect from February 2, 2006, This was subsequently extended to additional districts, 113 with effect from April 1, 2007, and 17 from May 15, 2007.