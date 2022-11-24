MGNREGA funding: Rural Devt Ministry seeks additional Rs 25000 crore

The Rural Development Ministry has sought an additional outlay of about Rs 25,000 crore for the rural job scheme in the current financial year, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. In the Union Budget for 2022-23, an amount of Rs 73,000 crore was allocated for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Of this amount, a sum of about Rs 54,000 crore has been allocated to the states so far.

This is 25.51 percent less than the revised estimate (RE) for the current financial year. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had allocated Rs 73,000 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme in last year's Budget too. However, this was later revised to Rs 98,000 crore on account of higher demand for the work.

