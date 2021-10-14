MGL hikes CNG, PNG prices. Check revised rates here

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced a hike in prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai and neighbouring cities. The hike has come into effect from midnight of October 13.

Following this latest price hike, CNG price in Mumbai now stands at Rs 57.54 per kg while PNG will be available for Rs 33.93 per SCM, according to a tweet posted by MGL.

MGL announces the revised prices of CNG as ₹. 57.54/Kg and PNG ₹. 33.93/SCM in and around Mumbai w.e.f. midnight of 13th October, 2021. — Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (@mahanagargas) October 13, 2021

"Being a customer-focused company, MGL has always tried to maintain price stability for its CNG and domestic PNG customers. However, since there has been an increase in gas prices, MGL has decided to progressively recover from such an increase in gas cost," MGL said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) also increased the prices of both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi-NCR and other cities, with effect from Wednesday.

CNG price in Delhi now stands at Rs 49.76 per kg, while PNG will cost Rs 35.11 per SCM. The CNG price in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be Rs 56.02 per Kg; while in Gurugram, it would be Rs 58.20 per Kg.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, IGL announced the revised rates of CNG and PNG for various cities.