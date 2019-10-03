Meghalaya government signs deal with Dalmia Cement to turn plastic waste into fuel
Updated : October 03, 2019 08:27 AM IST
The initiative is part of the state government’s ‘Plastic Challenge’ organised in different villages with a view to encourage effective plastic waste management among people.
The chief minister said that Dalmia cement firm that offered to buy the plastic waste had its factory retrofitted to consume plastics in place of coal.
The State Pollution Control Board would be monitoring the ambient air quality after the plastics are burned so that no harmful emission takes place.
