#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Meghalaya government signs deal with Dalmia Cement to turn plastic waste into fuel

Updated : October 03, 2019 08:27 AM IST

The initiative is part of the state government’s ‘Plastic Challenge’ organised in different villages with a view to encourage effective plastic waste management among people.
The chief minister said that Dalmia cement firm that offered to buy the plastic waste had its factory retrofitted to consume plastics in place of coal.
The State Pollution Control Board would be monitoring the ambient air quality after the plastics are burned so that no harmful emission takes place.
Meghalaya government signs deal with Dalmia Cement to turn plastic waste into fuel
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV