Meghalaya extends 100% subsidy in crop insurance premium for farmers

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 2:12:59 PM IST (Published)

"In order to support the farmers of the state in stabilising their incomes against the risks of crop failure, the Meghalaya government has decided to provide free premium support amounting to Rs. 4.4 crore, covering both kharif and rabi seasons during FY24, whereby the premium for the farmers shall be paid by the state to an extent of 100 percent of the premium amount,"  Meghalaya's department of agriculture and farmers' welfare said in a statement.

The Meghalaya government has extended 100 pecent subsidy for premium support to farmers under the crop insurance scheme 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana' for both kharif and rabi seasons this fiscal year.

"To support the farmers of the state in stabilising their incomes against the risks of crop failure, the Meghalaya government has decided to provide free premium support amounting to Rs 4.4 crore, covering both kharif and rabi seasons during FY24, whereby the premium for the farmers shall be paid by the state to an extent of 100 percent of the premium amount,"  Meghalaya's department of agriculture and farmers' welfare said in a statement.
The statement added that the scheme had been made applicable to all farmers of the state growing the crops in the notified areas up to 1 acre per crop per farmer.
