To talk about what the government's revival package will be and the fiscal and monetary response - what we should look for, what we should expect Shereen Bhan is in conversation with Rathin Roy Director of NIPFP and Praveen Chakravarty Chairman - Data Analytics Dept of Congress.

While giving his own sense on finance minister’s revival package Rathin Roy said “If it is accepted by all parties that we are now moving from a business as usual economy to what a war like economy, then the principles and metrics by which it should evaluate the prudence of the fiscal response change dramatically. The most important thing in these circumstance is to remember that for the time being, the fiscal deficit is not an appropriate metric by which to measure the prudence of a response.”

He further added, “The financing of the fiscal deficit is not as much of an issue as it is in business as usual, as long as resort to war like measures is temporary. If we are going into that then I don’t think there is a fiscal constraint in the short term to as much of I would say 8-10 percent of GDP on top of the current fiscal situation. There are four things you can do. The most attractive thing you can do is to use the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) to raise short term money and thereby tide over the fiscal stress caused by let us say these tax postponements. In addition, there is a large float of approximately 1 trillion rupees of unspent balances lying around in the system and if the government has the energy and the executive ability to take that float out, then WMAs can be used to front load it and this is even before going to the markets to borrow. In the current situation, borrowing incremental 3 percent of GDP would be safe on top of what I have just told you and then increasing the money supply to finance fiscal spending temporarily will be okay.”

Talking about specific measures of the government Chakravarty said, “Let me start with the piece that appeared in a Hindu today, which is a broad outline for COVID-19 economic recovery package proposal. This was with inputs from former finance minister P Chidambaram and many other economist and also had a chance to discuss this with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. What this package calls for is the Rs 5 lakh to 6 lakh crore recovery package which is 3 percent of the GDP."

"So the first and foremost is to provide safety net for people that are going to be displaced – that have lost incomes and jobs. What we are calling for is a not a universal basic income but a basic income support for half of all Indian households. Rs 3,000 a month for six months for the bottom half of all the Indian households precisely to avoid some of the specific targeting measures that we may run into when we try to administer it. So it is not universal and it is for the bottom half,” said Chakravarty.

Chakravarty further added, “It is very important to have this for a six month period- not just a one-time boost because a continuous income stream is what provides a sense of confidence to the people. The second is almost a right to work which is take the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) program and integrate with that the rural roads program to convert this into a proper right to work program so that if people demand work there is work available.”