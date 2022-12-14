MCD budget 2023-24 highlights: Rs 4,465.85 crore for sanitation, Rs 2,847.83 crore for education and more

The MCD budget proposals were presented to special officer Ashwini Kumar on December 8, a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the full majority in the elections. However, the budget details were made public only on Tuesday after the model code of conduct was lifted.

Delhi municipal commissioner Gyanesh Bharti presented budgetary proposals worth Rs 16,023 crore for the financial year 2023-24. The proposals were presented to special officer Ashwini Kumar on December 8, a day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the full majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. However, the budget details were made public only on Tuesday after the model code of conduct was lifted.

This is the first full-fledged budget proposal of the MCD since the unification of the three municipal bodies in May this year. The highest allocation in the budget has been made for sanitation, general administration and education, which accounts for more than 65 percent of the total estimate.

Here are the highlights

Of the total Rs 16,023.55 crore, the municipal commissioner has set aside nearly 27.87 percent or Rs 4,465.85 crore for sanitation.

General administration, including salaries and running costs, comprises 20.82 percent or Rs 3,335.84 crore of the budget.

About 17.77 percent or Rs 2,847.83 has been set aside for education and 10.73 percent or Rs 1,719.49 for health.

MCD’s revised budget estimates for 2022-2023 now stand at Rs 14, 804 crores, Rs 472 crore less than the previously estimated expenditure. MCD had proposed an estimated expenditure of Rs 15,276 crore in July when it presented its first budget after the unification.

The reduction is a result of a dip in estimated internal revenue. Also, a number of projects like the multi-level parking spaces are yet to take off in the current financial year, The Hindu reported quoting a senior MCD official. The official said the MCD is unlikely to make payments for the projects until the start of the next financial year.

A piece of land measuring 47.346 acres in south Delhi's Tehkhand area has been allocated to the MCD by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), of which 32.346 acres will be used for setting up an engineering landfill site, the budget said. Work on this landfill site is expected to be completed by April 2023, PTI reported.

At present, Delhi had three sanitary landfill sites in Ghazipur, Okhla, and Bhalswa. The proposed "engineering landfill site" is set to become Delhi’s first such site. The speciality of an engineering landfill site is that in this the soil is first scientifically prepared such that the leachate does not percolate into the soil as compared to the conventional landfill site.

The budget said CCTV cameras had been installed at 570 school locations.

The MCD collected a property tax of Rs 2,037.60 crore from the three corporations NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in 2021-22. In 2022-23, the property tax collected in the unified MCD till November 15 was 1,387.37 crore. During the same period last year, the figure stood at 1,227.02 crores. Since its unification, the MCD started a uniform property tax policy on July 15 for all areas under its jurisdiction. The budget proposed no change in the rates of property tax for 2023-24.