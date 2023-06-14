Wholesale prices shrink two months in a row, WPI inflation lowest since Nov 2015

Wholesale inflation falls to lowest since November 2015

The Indian government released the wholesale price index (WPI) data for the month of May on Tuesday. According to the official data, the wholesale inflation came down 3.48 percent, down for second month in a row, falling to the lowest since November 2015 . A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the inflation to come at 2.5 percent.

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI measures the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other companies. WPI tracks factory gate prices before retail prices.

The government has attributed the decline in the rate of inflation in May, to fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, food products, textiles, non-food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, and chemical & chemical products.

All commodities index is down 0.86 percent, month-on-month, while Food index is down 0.46 percent, month-on-month. Primary articles index is down 1.13 percent, fuel and power index down 2.62 percent and manufactured products index down 0.35 percent.