Wholesale prices shrink two months in a row, WPI inflation lowest since Nov 2015

Jun 14, 2023 12:10:43 PM IST

The Indian government released the wholesale price index (WPI) data for the month of May on Tuesday. According to the official data, the wholesale inflation came down 3.48 percent, down for second month in a row, falling to the lowest since November 2015 . A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the inflation to come at 2.5 percent.

The Wholesale Price Index or WPI measures the change in prices of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other companies. WPI tracks factory gate prices before retail prices.
