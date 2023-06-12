Consumer Price Index data to be released today — Here's what to expect

For the month of May, the CPI is expected to ease to a 20 month low mark of 4.35 percent due to high base, down from 7.04 percent in the year ago period.
The Indian government will release the consumer price index data for the month of May on June 12. The Consumer Price Index or CPI measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of most common consumer goods and services. CPI is calculated for a fixed list of items including food, housing, apparel, electronics, medical care.
For the month of May, the CPI is expected to ease to a 20 month low mark of 4.35 percent due to high base, down from 7.04 percent in the year ago period. The CPI in April came at 4.7 percent. May's core CPI is expected to be reported at 5.3 percent, from 5.2 percent in April, as per the poll.
According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, cereal prices will be in focus. Rice prices could see some uptick for the duration, while on the other hand, vegetable prices are estimated to not post the same upside.
CPI jumped to a three-month high of 6.5 in January on the back of rising food inflation and sticky core inflation.
The RBI forecast for the current quarter is 4.6 percent, which means that the forecast for may should be 4.4 percent.
In April, India's retail inflation eased to a 18-month low supported by a decline in food prices.
|Apr 2023
|Mar 2023
|Feb 2023
|CPI
|4.7%
|5.66%
|6.44%
|Core
|5.2%
|5.75%
|6.1%
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
TeamLease renegotiates associate salary contracts, says margin boost unlikely until IT hiring picks up
Jun 12, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | IBBI Paper — here's why the 'Single, Transferable Vote' for insolvency resolution is a fraught
Jun 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World Day Against Child Labour | Here's why the world must focus on social justice and poverty alleviation on priority
Jun 12, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Shaping organisational culture — uncomfortable truth about toxic leadership
Jun 11, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read