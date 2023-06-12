Consumer Price Index data to be released today — Here's what to expect

For the month of May, the CPI is expected to ease to a 20 month low mark of 4.35 percent due to high base, down from 7.04 percent in the year ago period.

The Indian government will release the consumer price index data for the month of May on June 12. The Consumer Price Index or CPI measures retail inflation by examining the changes in prices of most common consumer goods and services. CPI is calculated for a fixed list of items including food, housing, apparel, electronics, medical care.

For the month of May, the CPI is expected to ease to a 20 month low mark of 4.35 percent due to high base, down from 7.04 percent in the year ago period. The CPI in April came at 4.7 percent. May's core CPI is expected to be reported at 5.3 percent, from 5.2 percent in April, as per the poll.

According to the CNBC-TV18 poll, cereal prices will be in focus. Rice prices could see some uptick for the duration, while on the other hand, vegetable prices are estimated to not post the same upside.