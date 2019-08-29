Marriott bans small single-use toiletry bottles to reduce plastic waste

Marriott International, the world's largest hotel chain, said it would be phasing out single-use toiletry bottles which include shampoo, conditioner and bath gel as part of plans to reduce its environmental impact.

Instead, it would switch toÂ larger pump-action bottles that contain about 10-12 times the amount of shampoo, conditioner or bath gel.

"This is our second global initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastics in just over a year, which underscores how important we believe it is to continuously find ways to reduce our hotelsâ€™ environmental impact. Itâ€™s a huge priority for us," said Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International.

â€œOur guests are looking to us to make changes that will create a meaningful difference for the environment while not sacrificing the quality service and experience they expect from our hotels," he added.

The chain's expanded toiletry program is expected to prevent about 500 million tiny bottles annually from going to landfills; thatâ€™s about 1.7 million pounds of plastic, a 30 percent annual reduction from current amenity plastic usage, the release said.