Marriott bans small single-use toiletry bottles to reduce plastic waste
Updated : August 29, 2019 08:40 PM IST
The chain's expanded toiletry program is expected to prevent about 500 million tiny bottles annually from going to landfills.
Marriott, which counts the Sheraton, Westin and Ritz-Carlton among its many brands, has been testing larger toiletry bottles since January 2018.
