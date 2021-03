History is replete with several financial bubbles that thrived on near-hysterical investor enthusiasm, leading to sudden inflation of asset prices.

Such bubbles inevitably pop when the high prices become unsustainable, investors panic and sell en masse, sending asset prices crashing below their fair value.

In the 1840s, a speculative frenzy swept through the United Kingdom during a massive expansion of the railway network. Attracted by promises of a revolutionary mode of transport and spectacular scope for profit growth, investors made a beeline for railway shares. Even the likes of Charles Darwin, John Stuart Mill and the Brontë sisters couldn’t resist the hype. The share prices climbed higher and higher even as hundreds of rail lines were projected to be built across the country.

The British government slashed interest rates and passed several Acts allowing the setting up of a multitude of railway companies. Stock prices of those companies soared to astronomical levels, as dreamy-eyed investors rushed to participate in the coming prosperity. However good the story, stock prices could not keep rising forever. The bubble burst in the autumn of 1845 following a rise in interest rates. Eventually, only one-third of the proposed railways was built and thousands of investors suffered big losses.

This British Railways Mania of the 1840s, often referred to as the greatest technology mania, was yet another example of market irrationality. In his 2010 research paper, Andrew Odlyzko of the University of Minnesota noted, “There were trustworthy quantitative measures to show investors that there would not be enough demand for railway transport to provide the expected revenues and profits. But the power of the revolutionary new technology, assisted by artful manipulation of public perception by interested parties, induced a collective hallucination that made investors ignore such considerations”.

The beginning

Railways were set up in Britain in the 1820s, but a major expansion took place only during the middle of the next decade. In 1830, the world’s first modern railway line opened, connecting Liverpool and Manchester, two growing cities in the new industrial age.

At that time, the UK was gradually evolving into a manufacturing powerhouse. With the railways, it was possible to move large volumes of raw materials and finished goods, saving time as well as money.

Until that point, horse-drawn coaches were the only resort and very few were willing to switch to a novel and noisy alternative. Nevertheless, the Liverpool-Manchester line was a success and the railway project started reaping huge profits, paying 9.5 percent dividends to its owners.

During this speculative period, which later came to be known as ‘Minor Railway Mania’, the interest in rail shares soared in the mid-1830s and many new railway companies were promoted. UK Parliament green-lighted 59 new railways in 1836-37 with a capital of £36.4 million. Railway share prices rose by as much as 118 percent within a span of 12 months till May 1836, and then saw a sharp dip of 23 percent by December 1836. The prices continued tumbling for several years, plunging 37 percent below their cyclical peak around October 1841.

The economy slowed down. Interest rates on government bonds (the main source for savings and investment at that time) reached record highs. On the back of a major socio-economic change, with the industrial revolution redefining the needs of nations then, bonds seemed to be a more attractive proposition than the investment of huge amounts of money to build railways.

The slump, however, was soon to be reversed, paving the way for a major railway mania.

The high before the low

The dynamics of the Industrial Revolution, with logistical improvements provided by the railways acting as catalyst, brought about a welcome change in the country’s economic structure. By the mid-1840s, economic and industrial activity in the UK had picked up, helping businesses and workers save more money. Besides, there was a massive growth in the volume of cargo as well as passenger traffic. So, the companies managing the railways were highly profitable. The Bank of England had also slashed interest rates from 5.1 per cent in 1839 to 2.7 per cent in 1845.

The industrial revolution had led to the creation of an increasingly affluent middle class and railway companies were luring them. The firms aggressively pushed their own shares, especially in newspapers that were seeing a boom in circulation and distribution. Towards the latter part of 1845, papers were splashed with railway advertisements that made lofty claims, optimistic revenue projections and dubious accounting practices, stirring a euphoria among investors.

Back in 1825, the government had repealed the Bubble Act, which was enacted during the catastrophic 1720 South Sea Bubble. The legislation had been brought in to regulate investments in new business enterprises and limited joint stock companies to a maximum of five investors. But with the Act repealed, anyone could invest money in a new company and easily get Parliament nod to build a new line. There was neither any limit to the number of firms that could get involved in building the rail network nor was there any scrutiny of the projects’ financial reports.

The companies offered an irresistible opportunity to investors — shares could be bought for a 10 percent deposit. The company reserved the right to call in the remaining 90 percent at any time. Railways being considered a foolproof venture then, several families put their entire savings on the line, barely covering the 10 percent deposit.

Within a year, shares doubled. At the peak of the bubble in 1846, the government had approved routes totaling 15,300 km in the UK, whose current network covers around 18,000 km. This was despite the fact that most of the infrastructure construction was unviable from an economic consideration.

The Bank of England, meanwhile, started increasing interest rates (it went up to 5.2 percent in 1847). Thus, money flow into the railroad business came to a halt and dividend yields fell due to price rise. Banks stopped funding the projects as they were unable to get attractive yields from bonds. Shares tumbled and big companies bought the ‘viable’ projects at throw-away prices.

But before the investment dried up, the railway companies asked shareholders to put forth the 90 per cent of their due payment, leaving them in a mess. Prominent among such investors were Charles Darwin and the Brontë sisters.

The aftermath

Much of the projected construction was abandoned. By 1850, only around 9,600 of the approved 15,000 km route could be built by leading companies. This was the only bright spot amid the crash as the new rail network formed the backbone of the UK’s transport system and boosted the industrial revolution. It was of great use to the economy in terms of social savings accrued from shorter journeys.

An important character in this story was Member of Parliament George Hudson, who had started out as a businessman in the railroad sector in 1933. He had secured more authorizations and absorbed his competitors, successfully linking London and Edinburgh by rail. As MP, he was involved in granting approval to many new lines at the peak of the bubble.

As the bubble popped, his Ponzi scheme was exposed — new investors were paid dividends from capital instead of profits earned by the companies.

Over the next two decades, there was a modest rise in dividends and rates could barely touch the pre-mania levels.