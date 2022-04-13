March inflation shocker; street sees early and more rate hikes

Consumer inflation came at a surprisingly high 6.95 percent for March versus a CNBCTV18 economists poll which saw inflation coming at 6.28 percent. Most economists on the street including the ones from Citi, HSBC, Kotak have revised up their inflation forecasts for the year and now see as many as 6 repo rate hikes in consecutive monetary policy committee (MPC) meetings, starting from the June meeting; Citi and HSBC see the repo rate at 5.5 percent by April 2023. The ten-year bond yield which has been surging since RBI policy day (April 8) is expected to shoot to 7.25 percent from its overnight close of 7.17 percent.

Inflation details

The March CPI rose to 6.95 percent because of price increases in a wide range of goods and services - edible oils (expected after Ukraine) meat, eggs, fish, vegetables, pulses, clothing, footwear, household goods and services, transportation, health goods and services all rose, mostly sharply. Food inflation was up 7.68 percent from year-ago level while core inflation (excluding food and fuel) jumped to 6.4 percent from 6.1 percent month ago.

The near one percent month-on-month jump in the March inflation has pushed up the CPI index number, so much so that inflation readings will have to be revised higher for several succeeding months. Economists now expect CPI readings over 6 percent all the way till September. Readings in January, February and March are already above 6 percent.

————————————————————

March inflation leaps to 7 percent

- CPI (consumer inflation) comes in at 6.95 percent vs CNBCTV18 poll of 6.28 percent

- Sharp rise in edible oils, meat, eggs, pulses, clothing, footwear, fuels

- Core jumps 6.4 percent vs 6 percent MoM, food inflation up 7.68 percent vs 5.85 percent MoM

- Likelihood of 6 percent-plus inflation for 3 quarters in a row (January-September)

- MPC mandated to act, will hike in June policy

- Economists at Citi, Kotak HSBC see rate hike in June

————————————————————

Policy implications

The 6 percent-plus CPI for three consecutive quarters, brings the inflation targeting monetary policy framework into play. This framework mandates the MPC to keep inflation at 4 percent, plus or minus 2 percent, i.e., between 2 and 6 percent. If CPI remains above 6 percent for three quarters in a row, the RBI will have to write a letter to Parliament explaining why it failed in its mandate and also take steps to bring CPI back under 6 percent. The only instrument the MPC and the RBi have to drag down inflation is hiking the repo rate, hence the widespread expectation that India's rate-hiking cycle will begin in June.

Economists up CPI forecast, rate hike expectation

CPI Old New Citi 5.7 6 Kotak 5.5 6.2 HSBC 5.6 6.1

Rate hikes

Citi 4 6 HSBC 4 6 Kotak 2 4

Market reactions

Bond market yields have been surging since the Ukraine war and more sharply since the April 8 policy when RBI changed its stance to "withdrawal of accommodation". With the massive government borrowing programme also kicking in this week, 10-year government bond yields may remain above 7.25 percent, which will in turn pull up the cost of borrowing for companies.

Equities may take the expected rate hikes in their stride, as is being witnessed in the US. In the early stages of an inflation and interest rate hiking cycle, equities normally do well as firms that have pricing power are able to pass on raw material inflation to consumers via higher product price. Such companies see their revenue and earnings rise in nominal terms. It’s only in the latter part of the rate-hike cycle, probably after a dozen or more hikes that the economy slows down and lower demand hurts EPS.