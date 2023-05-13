March industrial output plummets; may replace RBI's inflation worries with a growth scare

RBI governor Das said April inflation at 4.7 percent shows monetary policy on right track. However, the governor may be far less elated at the March IIP number of 1.1 percent that was also announced today. This industrial output number is a shocker all ends up.

"With the April inflation coming at 4.7 percent my colleagues in the Reserve Bank and I can say with good amount of confidence that monetary policy is on the right track", RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said today.

The RBI-MPC appear to have got their timing right on the pause in the rate-hike cycle and hence the governor has reason to celebrate the April CPI number coming at a 19-month low.

However, the governor may be far less elated at the March IIP number of 1.1 percent that was also announced today. This industrial output number is a shocker all ends up.

It compares with a CNBCTV18 poll of 3.8 percent and with a April-February average of 5.6 percent. The internals of the industrial output index are equally disturbing with electricity output contracting by 1.6 percent. Such a contraction may have been because of the unseasonal rains cooling temperatures .

But if one looked at the 8.4 percent contraction in consumer durables and the 3.1 percent contraction in non-durables, the lower power supply may well have been because industry demanded less power, which in turn may be because of lower demand for goods.

It's possible we are over-interpreting the slowdown. After all the April services PMI and the composite PMI have come in at 13 year highs of 62 and 61.6 respectively, indicating buoyant business mood.

But on the other hand GDP moves correspond to the PMI much less than they correspond to the IIP numbers. (Afterall the IIP is an input into the GDP). Corporate commentary accompanying the fourth quarter numbers have also been somewhat downbeat about rural demand recovery. "Not as robust as expected" seems the general refrain.

All this means that for RBI the inflation worry could probably get replaced by a growth scare. The RBI never hinted at such a growth scare in its April policy. It actually upped its growth forecast for the current year marginally from 6.4% to 6.5 percent. Its stance also exuded a hawkish pause:

The governor repeatedly insisted the pause was temporary and valid only until June 8 when the next policy would be announced.

"There can be no room for letting down the guard on price stability." the statement said, "the MPC decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.50 percent in this meeting, with readiness to act, should the situation so warrant. The MPC will ....not hesitate to take further action as may be required in its future meetings.".