March industrial output plummets; may replace RBI's inflation worries with a growth scare

RBI governor Das said April inflation at 4.7 percent shows monetary policy on right track. However, the governor may be far less elated at the March IIP number of 1.1 percent that was also announced today. This industrial output number is a shocker all ends up.

"With the April inflation coming at 4.7 percent my colleagues in the Reserve Bank and I can say with good amount of confidence that monetary policy is on the right track", RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said today.

The RBI-MPC appear to have got their timing right on the pause in the rate-hike cycle and hence the governor has reason to celebrate the April CPI number coming at a 19-month low.