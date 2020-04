The gross GST revenue collected in the month of March 2020 has come in at Rs 97,597 crore of which CGST is Rs 19,183 crore, SGST is Rs 25,601 crore, and IGST is Rs 44,508 crore.

The IGST break-up is Rs 18,056 crore collected on imports and cess is Rs 8,306 crore (including Rs 841 crore collected on imports). The total number of GSTR-3B Returns filed for the month of February up to 31st March 2020 is 76.5 lakh.

The GST revenue collection during the month of March 2020 from domestic transactions has shown a negative growth of four percent over the revenue during the month of March 2019.

For the full financial year, 2019-20, the GST for the domestic transactions have shown a growth rate of 8 percent over the revenues during last year. During the year, GST from import on goods fell down by 8 percent as compared to last year.

Government officials say that the reduced GST collections are primarily because of the fact that imports had started reducing from China from the middle of January and remained almost negligible in the entire month of February.

Meanwhile, the tax department feels that the February GST collections are still quite healthy as compared to the ones which are expected for the month of March and April considering that almost a major part of both the months are severely impacted because of COVID-19 outbreak in India and the subsequent lockdown implemented to tackle it.

Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY says, "GST collections not witnessing a significant dip this Month is encouraging specifically with the numbers expected to reduce in coming months including collections in April. With most businesses being non-operational for a considerable period in March and the relaxation of delayed payments being allowed, the collections in the coming quarter would see quite a fall"

March 2020: Rs 97,597 cr

February 2020: Rs 1,05,366 cr

January 2020: Rs 1,10,828 cr

December 2019: Rs 1,03,184 cr

November 2019: Rs 1,03,492 cr

October 2019: Rs 95,380 cr

