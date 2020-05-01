  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Many Trump nominations already were stalled, the pandemic has made it worse

Updated : May 01, 2020 12:34 PM IST

The pandemic has worsened an extensive backlog in the Senate's consideration of Trump's nominees for top administration positions
Many high-level executive branch posts have remained without a Senate-confirmed occupant
Many Trump nominations already were stalled, the pandemic has made it worse

You May Also Like

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Excl: March GST collection sinks to Rs 28,309 cr vs Rs 1.13 lakh crore last year

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

Reliance Industries announces 1:15 rights issue at Rs 1,257 per share; first in three decades

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

HUL Q4 net profit drops 3.93% to Rs 1,515 crore, misses estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement