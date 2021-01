Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that two made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines have already been introduced to the world and many more will be made available in the coming days.

Addressing the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda, the Prime Minister said, “In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries & delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries.”

Modi said that India has been saving the lives of people in many other countries by sending COVID-19 vaccines and developing the necessary infrastructure for the vaccination.

He assured that the situation will change rapidly on the economic front also.

“Our Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is committed towards global good and global supply chain. India has the capacity, capability and reliability to strengthen the global supply chain.” Modi said.