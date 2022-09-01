India's manufacturing PMI records second-strongest improvement in nine months

By CNBCTV18.com

India's manufacturing sector saw its second-strongest improvement in nine months in August, driven by stronger demand conditions and easing inflation concerns, a monthly survey said. A pickup in exports and upbeat predictions for the year ahead also supported production volumes.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), for August, stood at 56.2, little changed from 56.4 in the previous month. Increasing operating conditions continued for the 14th consecutive month in August.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, "Indian manufacturers continued to benefit from the absence of COVID-19 restrictions, with rates of growth for both output and new orders picking up yet again to the strongest since last November."

Inflation concerns somewhat faded as business sentiment, which had reached a 27-month low in June, was seen to improve further.

"Firms welcomed the weaker increase in input costs with and upward revision to output forecasts amid renewed hopes that contained price pressures will help boost demand. Inflation concerns, which had dampened sentiment around mid-year, appear to have completely dissipated in August as seen by a jump in business confidence to a six-year high," Lima said.

The optimism level of firms was at its highest point in six years. According to the survey, sales forecasts, new inquiries, and marketing efforts all contributed to higher confidence in August. The overall rate of cost inflation in August softened to a one-year low as commodity prices (particularly aluminium and steel) moderated, despite manufacturers signalling higher prices for a wide range of materials.

Input cost inflation dropped to its lowest level in a year. According to the survey, clients passed on higher freight, labour, and material prices, resulting in little change in output prices from July.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee had raised the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 percent early in August. The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled for September 28-30, 2022.