Manmohan Singh suggests 5-point guide to Narendra Modi to revive economy

India’s economic slowdown is both cyclical and structural in nature and acknowledging the crisis could be the first step the Narendra Modi-led government should take, said economist and former prime minister Manmohan Singh. The latest economic growth data suggested that key sectors supporting the economy were in a critical condition and the government should come out of denial mode, noted Singh. He was referring to June-quarter GDP growth data, which showed India’s economic growth rate hit a 6-year low of 5 percent.

“Instead of announcing sector-wise packages, the government needs to take steps to take forward the overall framework of the economy. The government should listen to all stakeholders with an open mind,” said Singh in an interview with Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar. The Modi government should move beyond the habit of headline management, the Congress leader added.

The government should take measures at the earliest as resolving the economic crisis could take some years, the former PM said and suggested five measures to revive the economy.

1) Rationalise goods and service tax, even if it results in a shortfall in revenue for the short term.

2) Look for new ideas to revive rural consumption and the agriculture sector. “The Congress party in its manifesto (2019 Lok Sabha elections) has some key suggestions that could free up the farm sector and increase income," he said,

3) Take steps to ease the liquidity crunch in order to boost lending activity. He pointed out that not only public sector banks, non-banking financial companies also face cases of fraud.

4) Focus on reviving sectors that generate employment opportunities such as textile, auto, electronics and affordable housing.

5) Identify new export markets in the wake of the ongoing US-China trade war. Addressing the cyclical and structural issues could bring India back to high GDP growth rate in the next three to four years.

Narendra Modi’s disastrous decision of demonetisation followed by faulty implementation of GST triggered the current economic crisis, said Singh, adding that the note ban killed millions of jobs and destroyed small businesses, which rely on cash and are part of the informal economic framework.