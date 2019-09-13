Manmohan Singh suggests 5-point guide to Narendra Modi to revive economy
Updated : September 13, 2019 12:31 PM IST
Manmohan Singh said acknowledging the economic crisis could be the first step the Narendra Modi-led government should take.
The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance was able to sail through the global economic crisis in 1991 and 2008 despite lacking a mandate as big as the Modi government has.
