Manipur students enjoy 'No School Bag Day' on Saturday, parents welcome government initiative

Students in Manipur are happy to not worry about homework or grades on Saturdays- the state government recently introduced ‘No School Bag Day’ on all working Saturdays for government and private schools. According to a circular by the Education department, the students of government, government-aided and unaided or private schools from Classes I to VIII shall not carry any school bags on all working Saturdays.

School authorities have been directed to ensure lessons on life skills, and encourage extra co-curricular activities, games and sports, recreational activities among others “to make schools a more joyful place of learning”.

“As per our direction to both government and private schools, “No School Bag Day” has been implemented from September 7, 2019, and it’s a positive move – parents, teachers and students are welcoming it. It is our endeavour to make the students more creative, and lower their academic burden,” said Manipur Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh.

Parents were happy to see their kids return home feeling refreshed - textbooks, notebooks and pencil boxes that add up to heavy school bags are no longer must-carry items on Saturdays.

“As a parent, I could always feel the burden my nine-year-old son carried to school every day – the more than 3 kilos heavy school bag wearing him down. I was pained to see him carrying that load. With the state government taking such an innovative step, I am really happy that once a week, my child will be able to go to school feeling free,” says Noren Ningombam whose son is a Class 3 student at a private school in Imphal.

“For little kids, it was a bigger problem as carrying heavy school bags hurt their spine,” he added.

The Headmistress of Langthabal Kunja Junior High School, Babylee Ksh said the students were overjoyed to have a fun-filled day Saturday.

“It was a special day for the children as they were coming to school for the first time without backpacks. They enjoyed the day at school, telling motivational stories about freedom fighters and playing games. The other schools nearby had similar sessions.”