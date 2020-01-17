Economy
Man, earns Rs 7,000 a month, alleges his PAN misused for Rs 134-crore money laundering, says report
Updated : January 17, 2020 05:29 PM IST
Ravi Gupta came to know about the alleged activity after receiving a notice from the Income Tax authority.
Gupta said that a personal probe into the company involved in the deal led him to the offices of fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi.
