Man, earns Rs 7,000 a month, alleges his PAN misused for Rs 134-crore money laundering, says report

A man from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that his bank account was misused for laundering money worth Rs 134 crore, reported The Times of India.

Ravi Gupta came to know about the alleged activity after receiving a notice from the Income Tax Authority seeking clarity on Rs 134 crore transaction made on a business account opened with his PAN in Mumbai back in 2011-12 financial year, said the report.

“I was hardly 21 when these transactions were made. I had not been to Mumbai or Gujarat in 2011 or 2012. I was then working with a private firm in Indore, earning Rs 7,000 a month, which is non-taxable,” Gupta was quoted as saying in the report. "The I-T department has threatened to attach my properties to recover the dues,” he told the English daily.

Gupta further told the newspaper that he has approached Madhya Pradesh cyber cell, Maharashtra police, PMO and Income Tax officers with a request of clearing his name from the case.