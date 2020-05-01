Economy Malaysia eases some virus curbs, most businesses to reopen next week Updated : May 01, 2020 11:40 AM IST Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin Malaysia was ready to begin a controlled and cautious reopening of economic activity. Malaysia's central bank warned that the economy could shrink by as much as 2% or grow 0.5% this year. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365