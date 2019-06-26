Business
Malaysia detains 4 Indians, seizes drugs, 5,255 turtles
Updated : June 26, 2019 03:54 PM IST
Senior customs official Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusof said Wednesday that agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider baby turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China on an AirAsia flight on June 20.
The red-ear sliders are one of the world's most commonly traded turtles meant for the pet and meat markets.
