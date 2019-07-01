#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Bonds

Making rating agencies accountable — Sebi has taken the first step, but it is not enough

Updated : July 01, 2019 02:30 PM IST

Every rating agency has to now link their rating with a quantitative number and can’t hide behind words such as ‘high degree of safety’ or ‘moderate degree of safety’.
A provision for clawback of rating fees if the post-facto performance of ratings is out of sync with ex-ante disclosed PDs is imperative.
Making rating agencies accountable — Sebi has taken the first step, but it is not enough
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV