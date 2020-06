The major fire that broke out at a commercial building in Raghuvanshi Mill compound at Lower Parel here was completely doused on Friday, after nearly 23 hours of fire-fighting efforts, an official said.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, one of the fire brigade officers sustained a minor cut injury during the operation, the official said.

The blaze had erupted on the ground floor of the three-storey P-2 building in Raghuvanshi Mill compound at around 9.30 pm on Thursday. The fire soon spread to the upper floors of the structure and was tagged as a 'level-4' fire by afternoon.

According to a civic officer, the blaze was brought under control after 18 hours of efforts in the early hours of the day and was completely doused by 8.20 am.