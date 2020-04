In a first, noting the hardships during the current lockdown situation in many countries, global chartered accountants now want to get together to find out the best possible solutions to work and maintain accounting standards during the Pandemic situation in the future.

Setting a goal to initiate discussions, these global accounting leaders will get under one platform on April 13 to address the situation, especially when it comes to reporting and assurance.

Indian chartered accountants body -- ICAI along with global bodies such as IFAC, CAPA, SAFA, AFA, CAW, Edinburgh Group and others shall be discussing these challenges through a webinar.

But what lead to such a move?

Chartered accountants feel that to deal with COVID-19 pandemic various governments are taking drastic measures, including locking down of entire country to reduce the impact of this catastrophe. These disruptions are hugely impacting businesses significantly and bring with it several issues and challenges to preparers of financial statements and auditors.

The aim of this discussion is to develop a guide for all accounting and assurance professionals to be followed in such situations.

Especially, to highlight issues related to Audit, Financial Reporting, Business Continuity & Crisis Management, Professional & Personal Wellness, and a lot more.

Several government sections have assigned ICAI to take the discussion forward.