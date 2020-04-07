Economy Mainland China reports drop in coronavirus cases, no new deaths in Wuhan for first time Updated : April 07, 2020 08:29 AM IST Mainland China reported a decline in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday after it closed its borders to most foreign countries to curb the import of new infections. Meanwhile, in Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak, saw no new deaths for the first time. China had 32 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday, down from 39 cases a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.