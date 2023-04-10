Unseasonal rains damaged crops in five districts in western Vidarbha, says Devendra Fadnavis

As per the Maharashtra government, crops spread over 7,400 hectares are destroyed in the last two days affecting over 7,000 farmers.

The recent round of unseasonal rains has damaged several crops including onions, tomatoes across Maharashtra's Nashik, Amravati, Akola, Yawatmal, Bhuldhana and Washim areas.

“Crops over 7,400 hectares are damaged. The damage assessment is completed on 3,243 hectares. The remaining assessment will be completed soon. As many as 7,596 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal showers,” Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Amravati.

"We are working to find some solution to the new challenge of climate change,” the Deputy CM said.

Also, the survey for crop damage estimates in Maharashtra is still not over.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited rain-affected areas of Nashik district and directed government officials to conduct 'panchnamas' (assessment) of crop damage speedily and provide relief.

"Earlier too we have given more compensation than mandated under National Disaster Response Fund rules. We increased the damage area limit from two hectares to three hectares. We gave Rs 350 per hectare grant to onion growers. We also decided to give Rs 6,000 to farmers just like the PM KISAN scheme of the Centre," Shinde added.

Shinde toured Satana taluka in the Nashik district to inspect the damage caused to onion, grapes and pomegranate cultivation in these villages and interacted with farmers.

Recently, the BJP and Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government had decided to treat unseasonal rains as a natural calamity in the event of continuous 10 mm rainfall for a minimum of five days and losses of more than 33 percent to crops.

