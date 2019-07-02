#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

Maharashtra rain fury claims 27 lives; 18 die in Mumbai wall collapse

Updated : July 02, 2019 11:25 AM IST

Eighteen people were killed and over 50 injured in a wall collapse in the northern suburb of Malad in Mumbai early Tuesday following heavy rains.
In Pune, six labourers were killed and three injured after a wall collapsed in Ambegaon area late Monday night. A wall collapse in Kalyan in Thane district early Tuesday killed three people, officials said.
Altogether 54 flights were diverted and 52 cancelled at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport due to inclement weather.
Maharashtra rain fury claims 27 lives; 18 die in Mumbai wall collapse
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

India's May industrial output grows by 5.1%

India's May industrial output grows by 5.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV