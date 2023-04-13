Maharashtra onion farmers in limbo as app requirement jeopardises compensation claims

Nashik farmers claim that when Shinde visited Nashik to inspect crop damage due to unseasonal rains, he assured affected farmers that the "E-peek pahani" app entry would not be mandatory for them to claim compensation.

The start of 2023 has been a challenging time for onion farmers in Maharashtra. With bumper production and soaring temperatures in February, farmers have been forced to sell their kharif, late kharif and even some of the rabi onion crops simultaneously, resulting in a significant price drop.

The average price of onions has plummeted to Rs 4/kg, which is far below the production cost of Rs 15-17/per kg. In some cases, farmers have received as little as Re 1-Rs 2/kg for small onions.

In response to the farmers' protests and demonstrations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a compensation of Rs 300/quintal for red onion farmers who suffered huge losses due to the crash in onion prices . Later this amount was increased by Rs 50.

However, the compensation only applies to red onions, leaving out a large number of farmers who sold their rabi crop at throwaway prices. Farmer unions claim that this has led to significant unrest among those who have been left out.

To claim their compensation, red onion farmers need to attach a copy of their Aadhar card, passbook, onion sales receipt, and 7/12 extract document, which records land rights. Additionally, the 7/12 exract must have an entry indicating the status of their crop while it was in the fields. Farmers must update this status using the "E-peek pahani" app. All of these documents must be submitted to the APMCs by April 20, who will then forward the claims to the government.

However, the "E-peek pahani" entry is causing some controversy. This entry, which is mandatory to claim compensation, must be made for every harvest season. For red onions , it was supposed to be done in October 2022. Farmer unions claim that 80 percent of farmers have not made this online entry due to various reasons, with lack of awareness being the primary factor.

Bharat Dighole, president of the Maharashtra Onion Producing Farmers' organisation, told CNBC-TV18, "Most of the farmers are still not aware that they have to make the 'E-peek pahani' app entry in anticipation of any crop damage or other losses. They don't know that they won't get the compensation announced for them if they haven't made this entry. For the red onion, 80 percent of the farmers haven't made the entry and because of this their claims will be rejected."

Some farmers are attempting to make this entry now, but the app is not accepting it. The deadline for compensation application is April 20, and farmers claim that despite complaints to the state administration, there has been no response.

Farmer unions have approached the chief minister and requested the removal of the clause mandating this app entry for compensation.

Dighole told CNBC-TV18, "We have written to local administrators, senior BJP leaders, and the CM himself. We met the CM and apprised him of the issue. But no relief is announced yet."

Nashik farmers claim that when Shinde visited Nashik to inspect crop damage due to unseasonal rains, he assured affected farmers that the "E-peek pahani" app entry would not be mandatory for them to claim compensation. Farmer unions are questioning why the state government cannot make a similar announcement for red onion farmers.

Dadaji Bhuse, Nashik Guardian Minister, told CNBC-TV18, "I am also getting similar complaints. Many farmers met me and narrated the issue. Our government is looking into the issue."

According to state government sources, the matter has been brought to the attention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Abdul Sattar, the state agriculture minister. The government is reportedly investigating the issue, but with the submission deadline just a week away, farmers are growing increasingly anxious as no official announcement has been made yet.