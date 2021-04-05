  • SENSEX
Maharashtra lockdown to have Rs 40k crore hit, dent national economic growth: Care Ratings

April 05, 2021 08:40 PM IST

The decline in output by around Rs 40,000 crore in case of Maharashtra would lead to a dip in GVA growth by 0.32 percent at the overall domestic economy level, it said.
It explained that the loss of income is based on the relative share of Maharashtra in the various sectors, and the one-month impact of lockdown/ restrictions on them.
April 05, 2021 08:40 PM IST

