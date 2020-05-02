Maharashtra issues lockdown extension guidelines; Mumbai, Pune to remain under strict vigil

Maharashtra government on Saturday issued guidelines for activities to be allowed in red zones. However, many relaxations that are allowed for red zones by the central government will not be applicable to Mumbai, Pune, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pimpri Chinchwad and Malegaon regions.

The central government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown by 14 days even and issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period, based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxations in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones.

The relaxations led many to say that the lockdown should not be interpreted as being extended, and instead that it will be relaxed from May 4.

According to the fresh guidelines issued by the Maharashtra state, industrial units in urban areas, only in special economic zone (SEZ), Export Oriented Units (EOU), will be allowed except in Mumbai, MMR region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Malegaon regions.

All industrial activities are permitted in rural areas.

All standalone shops, neighborhood shops are permitted to remain open in urban areas except Mumbai, MMR, Malegaon, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Private offices with 33 percent capacity are allowed to work excluding the area of Mumbai, MMR, Malegaon, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

Further, activities in containment zones will be with strict perimeter control, the establishment of clear entry and exit points, movement of people only for essential services and medical reasons and recording of people moving in and out.

Protocols to be maintained within containment zones are intensive surveillance as outlined in Standard Operating Protocol and 100 percent coverage of the Aarogya Setu App.

Out of total 36 districts in Maharashtra, 14 are in Red Zones, 16 in Orange Zones and 6 are in Green Zones, as per the latest government release.

Activities to remain prohibited irrespective of zones are:

All domestic and air travel excluding medical services, air ambulance

All passenger movement by trains excluding for the purpose mentioned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Interstate movement of individuals excluding medical services or purpose mentioned by MHA

All schools, colleges, education institutions, training/coaching institutions

All cinema halls, shopping malls, gyms, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditorium, assembly halls

All social/political, cultural/religious gathering

All religious places

Activities not permitted in Red Zone (HOTSPOTS)

-Cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws

-Taxis & cab aggregators

-Intra and inter-district plying of buses

-Barber shops, spas and saloons

Activities permitted in Red Zones with Restrictions:

-4 wheelers to have max of 2 passengers besides the driver, pillion rider is not allowed for 2 wheelers

-Manufacturing units of essential goods inc drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw materials and intermediaries

-Production unit which requires a continuous process, and their supply chain

-Manufacturing of IT hardware with staggered shifts and social distancing

-Manufacturing units of packaging material

-All industrial activities permitted in rural areas

-Industrial establishments in urban areas: only SEZs, Export Oriented Units

Activities in Orange Zones:

-Inter and intrastate plying of busses

-Inter-district movement of individuals only for permitted activities

Activities in Green Zones: