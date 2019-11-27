TOP NEWS »

#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

Maharashtra: High revenue deficit will be issue for new Uddhav Thackeray govt

Updated : November 27, 2019 08:15 AM IST

For 2019-20 (BE), revenue receipts have been estimated at Rs 3.15 lakh crore while revenue expenditure has been estimated at Rs 3.35 lakh crore.
Maharashtra's loan burden is set to balloon to Rs 4.7 lakh crore in 2019-20, a 62 percent jump in five years since 2014-15.
Total receipts (excluding borrowings) for 2019-20 are estimated to be Rs 3,16,930 crore, an increase of 9.8 percent as compared to the revised estimate of 2018-19.
Maharashtra: High revenue deficit will be issue for new Uddhav Thackeray govt
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV