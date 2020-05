Maharashtra State Health Minister Rajesh Tope today said that the state government has decided to ban consumption, spitting and smoking of tobacco and other tobacco products in public places in the state.

Violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000 for the first offence, Rs 3000 for the second offence, and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offences, he said.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with close to 60,000 people having tested positive for COVID-19, so far.