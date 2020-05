The Maharashtra government has clarified that there are three fake notifications doing the rounds online that claim the state has relaxed various rules lockdown guidelines surrounding salons, parks and other facilities. The state government has said that no such orders have been issued.

सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल झालेल्या या अधिसूचना राज्य शासनाने जारी केलेल्या नाहीत. It is observed that above copies of ‘notifications’ are in circulation in social media. The State Govt clarifies that these notifications are not issued by the Govt of #Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/OqpA4VBtw4 — MAHARASHTRA DGIPR (@MahaDGIPR) May 27, 2020

It purported document has a set of fake guidelines for salons and beauty parlours to follow, which state: